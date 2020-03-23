Nigeria’s commercial hub has asked a category of civil servants to stay at home for the next 14 days effective Monday March 23, 2020.

The move is connected to the coronavirus pandemic which has forced most states in the country to close schools.

The announcement was made by governor Jide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday.

According to him, about 70% of the Lagos workforce will be directly affected.

He also tasked members of the public to stay away from government offices and use phone and internet channels as best as possible.

“This stay-at-home does not affect all of our first responders, meaning the medical personnel are still meant to be at their duty posts, our fire service, members of the Lagos state emergency management authority… and other essential services.”

Already schools across the state – be they private or public – had been closed late last week as a prevention and containment measure.

Lagos, one of Africa’s most populous and busiest commercial centers has been at the heart of Nigeria’s COVID-19 statistics. The index patient, an Italian who has since been discharged came through the Lagos airport.

The federal government announced the closure of the airport and the one in the capital Abuja as of March 23. Lagos today recorded three more coronavirus cases bringing Nigeria’s tally to 30 out of which two have been discharged and 28 undergoing treatment.