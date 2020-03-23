President Museveni has asked Ugandans to avoid using public means of transport as one of the ways to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, Museveni said he contemplating on banning the use of public transport means but asked that if possible, these should be avoided.

“If you don’t have your private means of transport, don’t use public transport. Stay at home. I don’t want to ban them but I am trying to discourage you (citizens) from using them,” Museveni said on Sunday afternoon.

Museveni said public transport means are puzzling him because they are one of the avenues that would see the spread of coronavirus if a sick person is among those in the public transport means.

“In the public transport, people sit together in a bus or taxi. I appeal to you that if you have no private transport, stay home and postpone that business because it can wait.”

The president also warned members of the public against shaking hands and greeting themselves using their elbows as had been adapted.

He said this would lead to the spread of the virus.

Museveni however warned students against flocking trading centres and towns or else they would catch the virus.

“To the school children that were sent home, please stay home, do not loiter, the address we sent you to was home, not the trading centres, otherwise reckless movement poses a risk of contracting the virus,” he said.

Uganda on Sunday morning confirmed its first coronavirus case.

According to the Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the case is a Ugandan male national aged 36 who arrived in the country from Dubai on Saturday, 20, March 2020.

He is currently isolated at Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

“The confirmed case had traveled to Dubai four days ago for business purposes. At the time of his travel, he was in good health. He was evacuated to Entebbe Grade B and he presented with high fever and poor appetite, No cough, no flu or running nose,” Aceng said.

On Saturday, Museveni ordered the closure of all Ugandan borders but also stop any planes and other vehicles coming and leaving the country apart from those carrying cargo.

Uganda has been on high alert following cases in neighbouring countries including Kenya, Rwanda, DR.Congo and Tanzania.

Government also issued a number of guidelines in which it banned all social, political, cultural and any other form of gatherings as a way of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The Health Ministry has also restricted travels to and from countries with a big number of reports coronavirus cases like Italy, US, UK, France, San Marino, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, South Korea, China, Iran and Spain.

According to government, individuals traveling from those countries who insist on coming to Uganda must undergo quarantine for at least 14 days at their own cost.