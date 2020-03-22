At least three priests have so far been arrested for violating President Museveni’s directive on the closure of churches to avert coronavirus spread.

Police in Kampala unceremoniously ended mass at Christ the King Church in Kampala and arrested the Vicar General, Kampala Archdiocese Msgr. Gerald Kalumba.

Msgr Kalumba was arrested together with about 17 people who were celebrating mass with him.

According to a statement from the Kampala Metropolitan Police communication office, Msgr Kalumba and his congregation were later released and cautioned against regrouping until the President’s directives on church services and prayers cease.

Meanwhile, in Kisoro, Mutolere Dean Rev Fr John Bazimenyera was also interrupted while he conducted mass at St Peter’s Gisoro Catholic parish.

Bazimenyra and two nuns were holding mass with about 40 people when police were tipped off.

Security teams led by the 35th battalion commander Nelson Bataringaya arrived midway and stopped the prayers before Holy Communion.

Bazimenyera and the nuns were then arrested and required to make statements before being detained at Kisoro Police Station.

Another pastor has been arrested from Kasana Luweero for leading the Sunday service.

On Wednesday, president Museveni decreed that different churches should be closed across the country.

“Prayer will continue but it can be done in homes,” he ordered.