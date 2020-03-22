President Museveni will today, Sunday address Uganda for yet another time about the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Colleagues, in light of confirmation of a case of Covid-19 in Uganda, His Excellency the President will address the country today at 4pm. Let’s have the usual cooperation. Thank you,” a message by the Senior Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama said.

This is the third address by the president to the country in 12 days but unlike before, this will be about the confirmed coronavirus case.

On Sunday morning, Uganda confirmed its first case of Coronavirus.

According to the Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, The case is a Ugandan male national aged 36 who arrived in the country from Dubai on Saturday, 20, March 2020.

is currently isolated at Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

“The confirmed case had traveled to Dubai four days ago for business purposes. At the time of his travel, he was in good health. He was evacuated to Entebbe Grade B and he presented with high fever and poor appetite, No cough, no flu or running nose,” Aceng said.

The development came only hours after Museveni issued new guidelines so as to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had directed the health authorities to allow people come to Uganda but be quarantined. But due to the indiscipline of some individuals, we have now decided to review that position and tighten the preventive measures,”Museveni said while addressing the nation about the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday evening at Entebbe State House.

“Humans crossing into Uganda from the different border points are prohibited going forward. This is until we find coordination at the East African level. Please stay where you are. We are not against anyone but this is about manageability.”

Museveni said no one including those travelling in buses, bicycles, other vehicles or on foot to enter the Ugandan territory from outside until further notice so as to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

All passenger planes coming from outside Uganda are prohibited from landing at any of the airports in Uganda. No passenger planes will be allowed to land in Uganda or leave. Only cargo planes and their crew members will be allowed in the country.”

He said only cargo planes and those for the United Nations will be allowed to land at Uganda’s airports.

Museveni however noted part of the East African community agreement, drivers of cargo trucks and their helpers not exceeding three in number will be allowed to enter or leave Uganda.

Uganda has been on high alert following cases in neighbouring countries including Kenya, Rwanda, DR.Congo and Tanzania.

Early in the week, Museveni issued a number of guidelines in which he banned all social, political, cultural and any other form of gatherings as a way of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Consequently, the Health Ministry has restricted travels to and from countries with a big number of reports coronavirus cases like Italy, US, UK, France, San Marino, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, South Korea, China, Iran and Spain.

According to government, individuals traveling from those countries who insist on coming to Uganda must undergo quarantine for at least 14 days at their own cost.