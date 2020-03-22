Kenya will arrest and charge people who deliberately skip institutional quarantine, cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

This comes after the country recorded eight (8) more cases of coronavirus bringing the total of coronavirus cases in the country to 15.

Following the developments, Kenya’s national emergency response committee has directed whoever comes into the country will observe self quarantine for 14 days, failure to do so would force the authorities to swing into action.

“Whereas we had allowed Kenyans and foreigners with valid residence permits to come in to the country, we have observed that there are those who are not observing the self-quarantine protocol. Consequently, NERC has decided that all persons who violate the self-quarantine requirement will be forcefully quarantined for a full period of 14 days at their cost, and thereafter arrested and charged under the Public Health Act,” the statement reads in part.

The emergency committee also ordered for the closure of all bars effective Monday (midnight).

“Effective midnight tonight, all BARS will remain closed until further notice. Restaurants are to remain open but only for purposes of facilitating take away services. This is meant to secure the social distance requirement, noting the increased risk of transmission these facilities cause.”

Also closed are churches mosques, and other religious gatherings.

“This also include weddings, funerals and other social gatherings which are restricted to immediate family members only. These directives take effect immediately until further notice. “