A total of 1827 travelers including Ugandans have been quarantined in Uganda over the coronavirus pandemic the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Government recently announced restrictions on travels from countries with a big number of reports coronavirus cases like Italy, US, UK, France, San Marino, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, South Korea, China, Iran and Spain and individuals from those countries who insisted on coming to Uganda were ordered to undergo quarantine for at least 14 days at their own cost.

On Sunday morning, the Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng announced that Uganda had recorded its first case of coronavirus but noted many other people are still under the mandatory quarantine.

“To date, a total of 1827 travellers including Ugandans and others traveling back home have been identified as coming from high risk countries for purposes of follow-up. About 827 are completing self-quarantine while about 1000 are under quarantine,” Aceng said on Sunday morning.

Early this month, government slapped restrictions on travelers from 16 countries across the world.

On Saturday, President Museveni issued an order closing all the country’s border points so that non one enters the Uganda.

“I had directed the health authorities to allow people come to Uganda but be quarantined. But due to the indiscipline of some individuals, we have now decided to review that position and tighten the preventive measures,”Museveni said while addressing the nation about the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday evening at Entebbe State House.

“Humans crossing into Uganda from the different border points are prohibited going forward. This is until we find coordination at the East African level. Please stay where you are. We are not against anyone but this is about manageability.”