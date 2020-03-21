The Parliamentary Commission has with immediate effect started implementing the measures announced by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga that are aimed at combating the deadly COVID-19 disease at Parliament.

Francis Mwijukye one of the Commissioners of Parliament told Nile Post that at least 600 employees have been stopped working from Parliament for the next 32 days.

The affected employees include: the personal assistants to the legislators, employees of the parliamentary forums, journalists among others.

On Thursday, the Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga informed legislators that Parliament will stay open amidst the increasing scare of the deadly Coronavirus.

She however issued 13 stringent measures intended to curb the spread of the virus at parliament.

Mwijukye said parliament had started implementing all the measures that were issued by the Speaker on Thursday something that has seen over 600 employees being temporary stopped from working from Parliament.

These include 350 personal assistants to the MPs, over 50 employees of the parliamentary forums, 200 journalists and some of the parliamentary staff

Some of the Parliamentary Forums that have been affected are; the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association UWOPA, the Parliamentary Forum on Social Protection, the Children Parliamentary Forum, the Parliamentary Forum on climate Change, the Parliamentary Forum on Ethics and Integrity, the Parliamentary Forum on oil and gas among others