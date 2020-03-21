Uganda has confirmed its first case of Coronavirus, the Ministry of Health has announced.

According to Minister Jane Ruth Aceng, The case is a Ugandan male national aged 36 who arrived in the country from Dubai on Saturday, 20, March 2020. He is currently isolated at Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

“The confirmed case had traveled to Dubai four days ago for business purposes. At the time of his travel, he was in good health,” Aceng announced.

Minister Aceng said that the positive case had a temperature of 38.7 degrees C at the time of screening.

” He was evacuated to Entebbe Grade B and he presented with high fever and poor appetite, No cough, no flu or running nose,” Aceng said.

