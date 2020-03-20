Former Security minister and presidential hopeful, Lt.Gen. Henry Tumukunde has asked the High Court in Kampala to release him on bail so he can continue with his consultations.

Tumukunde who recently announced his presidential bid to unseat his former boss, President Museveni was arrested last week from his home in Kololo before he was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and treason and was later remanded to Luzira prison.

In his bail application through his lawyers of Wameli and Company Advocates, the former spymaster says he is a law abiding citizen who will not jump bail if granted to him by the High Court.

“I am a presidential aspirant for the forthcoming general elections and have accordingly submitted my notifications to the Electoral Commission and I am in the process of commencing my countrywide consultations in preparations for the elections,” Tumukunde says in his affidavit.

“I am committed to attend court at all times if granted bail and I have substantial sureties who have undertaken and will ensure that I attend court at all times as required by this honorable court and abide by the terms.”

The former UPDF fourth division commander in Gulu says he is married to Stella Tumukunde and they are blessed with seven children making it impossible for him to flee the country because he has a family to protect back home.

“I am not a flight risk at all and I undertake to abide by such terms and conditions as may be set by this honorable court if released on bail,” he says in his affidavit.

On interfering with investigations, the controversial retired UPDF general says he will not in any way try to stifle investigations or intimidate witnesses into his case if released on bail.

Tumukunde also tells court that since he is of advanced age, sole bread winner to the family and has always been a law abiding citizen, court should temporarily release him as he awaits hearing of his case since it is his constitutional right to be given bail.

Charges

he state alleges that retired Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde was on the 5th day of March 2020 at Impala Avenue Kololo in the Kampala district found in possession a modified AK 47 rifle and a Star pistol without valid firearm certificates.

The state further alleges that while appearing on NBS Television in Kamwokya during the Morning Breeze show, Tumukunde made utterances that if he was Rwanda, he would wish to cause change in Uganda.

According to the state, these statements were aimed at instigating Rwanda to overthrow the Ugandan government.