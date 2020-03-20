There is a massive traffic jam in Kampala, its suburbs and surrounding areas as parents respond to a directive by President Museveni to withdraw children from schools in response to coronavirus pandemic fears.

The president on Wednesday decreed that schools from pre-primary to tertiary level be closed for the next 32 days while the country monitors coronavirus pandemic to ensure zero infections.

“It is wise that we close the schools (Pre-primary, Primary, Secondary, University, and Tertiary) starting Friday at midday. The closure is only temporary and will take one month. We should do this to deny coronavirus a chance,” Museveni claimed.

Following the directive, parents woke up early Friday to start picking children from school, causing a heavy traffic jam.

“I have been stuck here in Kyaliwajala since 7:00 am, it is 10:30 am yet I only have to pick a child at Uganda Martyrs Namugongo,” a parent complained through WhatsApp, sharing a picture of the gridlock.

Nile Post has checked on different routes, Gayaza has also been hit with the jam because of Gayaza High School, while Namugongo road, Kira road, and Nalya are impassable because of Hill Side Primary school, Namugongo Martyrs, St Kizito, Nalya SS, Vienna College and a litany of other schools up to Seeta and Bukerere.

Entebbe Road is also heavily inaccessible, due to the number of secondary schools on the road as well as different convoys from a number of dignitaries accessing the airport or heading towards State House Entebbe.

“All over. Namboole Kinawataka locked,” another parent commented.