The Uganda Police together with the Ministry of Health officials on Friday stormed Sunsiri apartments, Tirupati in Naguru where they held over 30 Chinese said to have escaped from the government detention facility.

A video that went viral on social media shows a number of Chinese laving a quarantine facility with the help of a hotel shuttle (UAW 027J) and checking into the facility in Naguru with the help of a fellow Chinese national.

Following the social media tip-off, police and ministry officials swung into action, subjecting all people they found at the apartments to a medical check.

The Chinese national who helped her fellow colleagues to escape from the quarantine facility has been arrested and detained at Kira Road police.

Sample of all people present was taken as well as their temperature levels recorded.

The Chinese nationals and their house help were then returned to a quarantine facility and ordered to complete the mandatory 14 days.