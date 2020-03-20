President Museveni will host national prayers at State House Entebbe on Saturday, March 21, Nile Post has learned.

The prayers that are strictly by invite will be held to dedicate the country and its health personnel as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten.

According to information obtained by Nile Post, the prayers will start at 11:00 am and the main celebrant will be the new archbishop of the church of Uganda, Stephen Mugalu Kazimba.

Religious leaders from all denominations in the country have also been invited and are expected to contribute during prayers.

The prayers will be televised live, but Nile Post has no information on whether different television stations will be allowed to be present at the prayer venue.

However, a message obtained from State House indicates that the broadcast could be left for UBC TV.

“Good people, the President during his address on Corona Virus mentioned that he would invite select religious leaders to pray for the country. These prayers will happen tomorrow, Saturday, at 2 pm at State House Entebbe. The broadcast arrangements will be like they were during the Wednesday address (PPU/UBC primary relayer). Thanks,” the message reads.

While delivering his address on coronavirus on Wednesday, Museveni said that the country needed prayers to beseech God’s blessing in the face of the pandemic.

“On Saturday 21st March, the 41st Anniversary of the defeat of Idi Amin’s forces at Rugando by the TPDF Force of 80 KJ and Task Force BN and Fronasa Forces, I have invited the top leaders of the Faiths for National Prayers at Entebbe State House. The few of us will pray for the whole country together. All of you pray in your homes, God will hear us,” he said.

Museveni pronounced that Uganda has been spared from the pandemic so far by the mercies of God.