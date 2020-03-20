The Mbale District LC5 chairperson Bernard Mujasi Masaba has asked President Museveni for a private appointment specifically to discuss People Power founder and Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu

Mujasi made the request publicly during the launch of Sino-Uganda Industrial Park in Bungokho South, Mbale District on Thursday.

Mujasi amused dignitaries when he told President Museveni to grant him a private appointment in which he seeks to discuss with him very private matters regarding Kyagulanyi.

“Mr. President, I request that at a later time, you give me permission to meet you privately so that I can share with the electoral secrets of Bobi Wine,” Mujasi said, sending everyone in chuckles.

However, President Museveni who was the guest of honor did not reply to Mujasi’s request, neither did he speak about the matter.

Museveni thanked the leaders of Mbale District for helping the investor, Tian Tiang group to settle at the park and providing him with enough land to set up the over 60 factories at the park.

He reiterated that the country can not survive only through agriculture, making case for industrialization.

“I have seen politicians who while speaking politicians start by saying, Uganda is an agricultural country, how misleading can that be. How does one give such a speech? No, we can not rely only on agriculture, that is why I have been preaching about four sectors; Commercial agriculture, ICT, services and industry. How will all of us be employed in agriculture?” he said.

He lashed out at certain selfish Ugandans who are blocking investors in one way or another.

“The people who were on this land refused to vacate it until they were compensated, yet the land was not theirs. Such selfish people who were only looking at their stomachs. Now we have an investor who will benefit so many people. Already 800 of our children are employed here and 15,000 more will get jobs. I am happy we defeated those selfish people,” he said.

He directed the squatters left on the remaining piece of land to vacate immediately.

“Those left must go and should accept the money they were offered in order to allow development to take place. If you were to plant cassava in this 600 acres how much would you get? But if factories are built, you will get much more money than the cassava and more jobs will be created,” he said.

The President launched and toured the production lines of the 4 factories at the park, including the Yobon Personal Products that sits on a 10-acre piece of land at the park and produces hand sanitizers, powder soap, and household chemicals.

He also launched the Victoria cable limited plant makers of electric cables of all sizes. He later laid a foundation stone for the construction of a motor assembly plant Automobile Group (U) Co. Limited that will be the first Automobile manufacturing plant in Uganda and sits on a 20-acre piece of land. The factory will assemble heavy trucks, light- trucks, pick-up trucks, and jeeps.

President Museveni also commissioned the Kyoga Capital Textiles Co. Limited that produces a variety of socks and Pearlight Technology, makers’ of energy saver electricity bulbs.

The President said one cable factory alone that sits on a 10-acre piece of land is now able to save the country over Shs. 800 billion in imports.