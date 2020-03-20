Uganda in East Africa remains Coronavirus free despite sharing a border with 4 countries, all with coronavirus confirmed cases; Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda. Outside East Africa, the virus is claiming thousands; and by end of this week, given the situation in Italy, deaths are estimated to hit 10,000.

Uganda is trying to adjust to directives passed on by the President. Closure of schools, ban on; large public gatherings, bars, night clubs, cancellation of flights, religious and culture gatherings. There is however one thing Ugandans have quickly adjusted to; Unity. In the middle of an unprecedented pandemic which has left a deadly trail, we are living under a time where majority citizens believe there is no greater challenge in thr country than overcoming coronavirus.

Politicians, policy formulators and makers believe that putting Ugandans first and right now the health and wellbeing of all communities is paramount. Politics at a time like this has no color. Citizens have since realized the need to work on solutions to deal with this crisis and stand shoulder to shoulder with the Government on any measure they need to take to protect the community and make sure people can survive this.

The unity exhibited by the nationals is unprecedented and yet, Uganda has not registered a case at all, as per press time. Is it possible though to maintain this unity, and a deep, genuine and highly unusual sense of connectedness, a sense of responsibility to the people we’ve elected to serve? Times of crisis require decisive political co-operation and leadership that the community can look towards for reassurance, but now that we are exposed to the social and political unitedness; first of its kind, can we hold it even when coronavirus is gone?

Will a post-coronavirus Uganda reflect today’s traits? Take emergencies as emergencies no matter their weight, debate progressive topics that shape policy and give it direction, fight to the bone to prevent avoidable deaths? Coronavirus has exposed us to the possibility of having a functional health system, amid a deadly pandemic; for how long can we maintain the status quo?

The author is a senior investigative journalist and political reporter at NBS television.