Ugandan Authorities yesterday ordered a Rwandan national carrier aircraft to fly back to Kigali after they found out that the craft had a number of citizens from South Korea which is categorized as a high-risk country for coronavirus.

It is reported that about 10 Koreans were aboard the Rwanda Air which was coming from Seoul.

On arrival at the airport, Ugandan authorities urged the Koreans and to board the aircraft and head to Kigali instead.

Nile Post contacted at check-in agent for the specific Airline at Entebbe airport who maintained that the Rwandan crew did not indicate earlier that thy had carried Koreans on board.

“They did not clearly specify that they had members on board from high-risk countries, yet this is a requirement ever since the pandemic. I am not certain if it was deliberate omission or an innocent mistake,” the check-in agent told Nile Post on condition of anonymity.

Nile Post also contacted an official in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) who said he was not aware of the incident.

“I am not aware, call Vianey (Luggya), the spokesperson. What I can tell you is that Koreans have been using WB (RwandaAir) because it offers the cheapest rates on the route from Seoul,” he said.

Rwanda has already recorded 11 cases of coronavirus while Uganda is yet to record a single case.

In response, Rwandan authorities suspended all flights for the national carrier for 30 days.

CAA has already issued guidelines for all airlines to provide authorities with passenger manifests prior.

Also required is prior booking into a quarantine facility run by the government before any passenger is granted an air ticket or allowed on board.

Meanwhile, flights from high-risk countries have been suspended at the airport until at a certain time when safe.

It should be noted that Rwanda has recently shut its land borders with Uganda.