The Inspector General of Police , John Martins Okoth Ochola has directed police to enforce President Museveni’s ban on public gatherings over the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the president ordered for the closure of schools and suspended religious gatherings for 32 days across the country in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“It is wise that we temporary remove these concentration points to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All these institutions, without exception should close so that we deny this virus high concentration. We don’t want the virus to find dry grass ready for ignition. In the interest of our health, this should be suspended for a month with immediate effect,” he said.

In a circular to all police units, Ochola through AIGP Brig. Jack Bakasumba, the Chief of Joint Staff, police officers must ensure the directive by the president is followed to the latter by everyone.

“The guidelines must be enforced with immediate effect. All units must ensure compliance. Ensure all religious gatherings and places of worship are closed,” the message reads.

“All gatherings of social, political, cultural nature and conferences should not be allowed.”

According to the message, police will ensure no bars, churches; mosques, schools and universities are open within a period of one month as guided by the president.

Police officers have also been directed to ensure other public places like taxi parks, markets and factories adhere to Ministry of Health guidelines including facilities for members of the public to wash hands before being given access to the facilities.

Despite absence of any reported cases of coronavirus in the country, Uganda has been on high alert following cases in neighbouring countries including Kenya, Rwanda, DR.Congo and Tanzania.

Consequently, the Health Ministry has restricted travels to and from countries with a big number of reports coronavirus cases like Italy, US, UK, France, San Marino, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, South Korea, China, Iran and Spain.

According to government, individuals traveling from those countries who insist on coming to Uganda must undergo quarantine for at least 14 days at their own cost.