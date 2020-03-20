There is incredible congestion in downtown Kampala as people dash to buy bus tickets to exit the city while others want to send their children to villages.

According to information delivered to Nile Post, there is heavy congestion mostly in the taxi and bus park and tickets are a hassle to obtain.

According to a bus company owner Ronnie Hakiza, there is a ‘total fight to buy tickets at the bus park.’

“Sometimes I wish marketing messages could spread so easily the way bad news spreads,” Hakiza added.

Already there is massive gridlock on most roads within the city center and the outskirts as parents head to schools to withdraw their children following a directive from President Museveni on Wednesday.

The scramble for tickets downtown is also tied to the fact that many parents want to send their children back home, while other students who come for school in Kampala from upcountry need to exit.

The president on Wednesday decreed that schools from pre-primary to tertiary level be closed for the next 32 days while the country monitors coronavirus pandemic to ensure zero infections.

“It is wise that we close the schools (Pre-primary, Primary, Secondary, University, and Tertiary) starting Friday at midday. The closure is only temporary and will take one month. We should do this to deny coronavirus a chance,” Museveni claimed.

While the president acknowledged there would be transport congestion, he said that it was better to have such a situation before the country records a case of coronavirus.

“You saw what happened in the USA airports, people were clogged. Such situations lead to the spread of the virus as people are running to isolate. It is, therefore, better for us to move fast before this happens,” Museveni said.

Meanwhile, national prayers for coronavirus will be held tomorrow at State House Entebbe.