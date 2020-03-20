By Betty Benjamin Nantongo

I’ve been trying to follow the Corona virus news and opinions from different sources. It’s very sad and overwhelming that the whole world had been chained up in this pandemic in such a short time.

Many people have lost their lives, others are still hurting from the deaths of their loved ones.

Some others have sick relatives and friends, while others are worried about who’s going next. Many are worried about being self quarantined for a long time, others who have medical conditions are worried about how easy it will be to access medical treatments, whilst others just cant mentally deal with this whole situation.

You are not alone.

My message is to bring hope to all of us. Regardless of what is happening around the world, we are fighters, and strong and resilient. We have fought many battles, dealt with challenges in our lives, been pushed to the edges of death, but somehow, we overcame.

This too shall come to pass. Let us support each other, let us be understanding . when you see a friend scared or worried, listen to them. Be empathetic. Someone you know might have a friend or a colleague or relative who is dealing with the virus. All you gotta do is be empathetic.

There are our friends from out of Uganda. We understand how hard it must be to hear news about how the virus is killing many of your countrymen and women. You wished you could do something to help, but you seem helpless.

Don’t lose hope. Keep calm and know that there millions of people trying their best to see that this virus will stop.

There are those who are still doubting that this virus is real. They have totally refused to take precautions speculated in different countries. My brothers and sisters, your stubbornness will kill you and many others. Be sensible and do the right thing.

If it means washing your hand, or using sanitizer, do it.

If its staying at home for a while and avoiding crowd, even better. Take time to reflect on your life. This is a precious time for us to think about personal growth. Connect with those you love at home. Care for those in your neighborhood.

At the end of the day, we have only one life. We should guard it jealously.

Mental health is also a big deal. People are feeling anxious and depressed about this whole situation. Let us be supportive of each other. Taking time to listen to others without judgments, providing counselling where we can and uplifting each others spirits.

I believe being kind, supportive and obedient in this time will help us deal with the effects of the viruses. For those who have faith, its time to pray for the world so that healing can take place.

Some of us have been given more wealth than others. If you find those in need, dont hesitate giving them food, water, clothes etc. Your acts of kindness will bring joy in their lives.

Children have come back from school, protect them. Make sure they are safe from all forms of violence. Adults will be going out more. It’s your responsibility to ensure that those you leave at home are safe, and make sure not to infect them.

I have a lot to say but let me end this piece here. I will write more others along the way. Take care folks.