Legendary Congolese singer Aurlus Mabele who was one of the first Paris-based soukous stars is dead.

Mabele passed on at the age of 67 and was reportedly battling throat cancer, which he fought for about 15 years.

The musician’s death was confirmed by his daughter Liza Mabele via Twitter.

“Thank you for honouring his memory. It is a great legend of the Soukouss that the Congolese people lose today. I am inconsolable and…My dad whom I love so much …Aurlus Mabele,” Liza tweeted.

Born Aurelien Miatsonama, Mabele who was one of the founders of the legendary supergroup Loketo (hips) band.

His nephew Robert Brazza paid tribute to the musician.

“Hey, Uncle Aurlus! The young wolf I used to be will not forget your wise advice: ‘stay yourself little… and enjoy!’. My sadness is great tonight but my gratitude is more,” wrote Brazza.

“You were the pace, you were a joy, you were the kindness. Forever. Go in peace Aurlus Mabelle. I know auntie Nzambi has already welcomed you in her great mercy,” he added.

He formed the group in the mid-1980s alongside Mav Cacharel and Diblo Dibala, which broke up a few years later.

Mabele is known for hits such as Embargo, Liste Rouge and many others.

