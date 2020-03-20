Telecommunication giants, Airtel Uganda have scrapped all charges on mobile money transactions in a bid to encourage cashless transactions as a way of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement by the Airtel Uganda Managing Director, VG Somasekhar the move is aimed at supporting efforts to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic by promoting conversion of physical cash to digital or electronic transactions.

“As part of the support, effective March,20 2020,all on-net person to person transactions will be free for 30 days for any number of transactions and value,”Somasekhar said.

“Airtel Money Pay will be free for all customers and all merchants for 30 days.”

The telecommunication company says they are indebted to government and other stakeholders for efforts and proactive measures aimed at ensuring safety of Ugandans and that they will continue supporting them.

Since its break out in the Wuhan city of China, coronavirus has spread to all continents on the globe causing a number of deaths.

On Thursday, Italy overtook China’s coronavirus death total when it reached 3,405 after it recorded 427 new deaths on Wednesday.

Though no cases has been recorded in Uganda, but her neighbours Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania have had coronavirus cases reported.

On Wednesday, President Museveni issued directives in which he banned any religious, political and social gatherings throughout the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.