A Ugandan photojournalist has been arrested and detained in Rwanda, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to reports, Tony Babara, commonly known as Natty Dread was arrested last month while in Kigali for a concert by Caribbean legendary Zouk band Kassav on Valentine ’s Day.

The Rwanda Investigations Bureau spokesperson, Michelle Umuhoza has been quoted saying that Natty Dread was arrested over drug related offences.

“He was arrested on February 14 on drug related offences. His file is with prosecution and you can contact them for more information,” Umuhoza told Chimpreports, a local online, on Wednesday.

The relations between Uganda and Rwanda have been frosty in the past two or so years after Kigali accused the Kampala establishment of supporting forces bent on overthrowing their government.

Uganda however denied the same but also accused Rwanda of trying to infiltrate their security forces, especially police and this saw the arrest of a number of Rwandan citizens in Uganda and several charges slapped on them.

Rwanda has also arrested and deported several Ugandan citizens.

Both countries last months announced release of each other’s citizens arrested in the respective countries.

On February 21, Rwanda and Uganda signed an extradition treaty.