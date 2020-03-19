The 2020 edition of the NSSF Kampala Seven Hills Hash run that was scheduled for March 29 has been postponed over the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, President Museveni issued orders suspending social, political, cultural and other mass gatherings throughout the country for a period of one month as one of the ways to prevent the pandemic from spreading.

In a resultant statement, NSSF Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba has said there was need to head to safety precautions put in place.

“The safety of our participants, partners, suppliers and staff is a top priority. The NSSF Kampala Seven Hills Hash run will now take place at a date to be announced in the near future,”Byarugaba said.

“All corporate and individual registrations remain valid and are free to participate at no additional cost.”

According to the NSSF Managing Director, because the run is characterized by mass gathering, there was need to postpone it to a later date when conditions are safe for it to happen.

“We are indebted to our esteemed partners and individual participants who have contributed generously towards the success of this noble cause to improve learning conditions in public schools.”

The 5th edition of the NSSF Kampala Seven Hills Hash run was meant to collect about Shs 700m to support the rehabilitation of five public schools.