By Lindah Nduwumwami

Ugandan viewers have cause to stay glued on NBS TV and Sanyuka Television as Next Media Services launches phase 2 of the “Watch and Win” campaign giving NBS Television viewers a chance an assortment of goodies including electronics and hand gadgets.

According to Moses Mafabi Head of the Research department, “The purpose of this campaign is to say thank you to our viewers for the traction, the loyalty and the feedback given to Next Media Services.” Mafabi says the new campaign was launched due to the public demand and success of the previous one, hence coming up with a bigger and better campaign.

This year’s campaign, will see winners walk away with a brand new smart phone on Thursday every week on Uganda’s leading entertainment show UNCUT on NBS and Sanyuka TV.

The campaign was launched last year as Wangula Na Amassengejje which saw many viewers walk away with Smart TVs across the country with more than 70,000 people participating.

The overall winner at the end of the campaign will walk away with a brand new TV set.