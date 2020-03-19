Uganda Airlines has until further notice, suspended flights to Mombasa, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and Mogadishu as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement on the airlines website, flights to Bujumbura have also been reduced.

“Flight no UR206/207 (Afternoon) (to Nairobi) will be suspended effective Friday 20th March 2020 till further notice,” The Airlines announced.

“Flight no. UR20/521 EBBMGQEBB (Mogadishu) is suspended effective Thursday 19th March 2020. All operations to Somalia suspended until further notice.

All flights to Mombasa, Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar have been stopped.

The airline also announced that they are still reviewing their operations to comply with health and safety guidelines, operational requirements and regulatory directives.

The morning flights to Nairobi and the Monday, Wednesday and Friday to Bujumbura have however not been affected.

Yesterday, President Museveni announced that all Ugandans and permanent residents who will travel to the country from worst hit countries in category 1 will have to go under a mandatory quarantine at their cost.

“We cannot stop Ugandans coming back from abroad, even from the category one countries that I read above. However, such Ugandans will be put in a mandatory quarantine in a designated place but they will pay the cost for their institutional quarantine ─ food, etc. If they want to avoid that inconvenience or cost, they can sit out the storm in the country of their temporary abode,” President Museveni announced.