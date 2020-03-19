Several religious leaders have responded to the directive by President Museveni’s directive to have all gatherings banned for a period of one month.

“It is wise that we temporary remove these concentration points to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All these institutions, without exception should close so that we deny this virus high concentration. We don’t want the virus to find dry grass ready for ignition. In the interest of our health, this should be suspended for a month with immediate effect,”Museveni said as he addressed the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following Museveni’s orders, religious leaders have headed by informing believers that they will not be allowed around places of worship for a period of one month.

“As Christians and as the Church, we value life and support all efforts to promote life. I am calling on husbands and fathers to step up and take the responsibility of leading your families in daily home prayers and in Sunday worship. The family is the smallest church and every home needs its family altar,” said the Most Dr. Rev Stephen Samuel Kaziimba, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.

He however advised some family cells that can subdivide themselves into groups of more than 10 people to pray together but observing safety precautions like avoiding handshakes, hugging and keeping a distance from each other.

“Some churches have developed the capacity for online streaming of worship services .I call on you to expand that capacity for also broadcasting services without the presence of the congregation.”

The Anglican church Archbishop in Uganda said he would be recording daily devotion to be circulated on social media.

In Namugongo, the presiding Bishop for the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda, Jacinto Kibuuka said they will conduct church services via and other social media platforms.

“The Holy Rosary will be streamlined on the Mamre youtube channel and on facebook. We pledge to record daily devotion prayers and circulate them on Mamre social media platforms especially facebook, whatsapp, twitter and youtube channels,”Kibuuka said in a statement released on Thursday morning.

“We also encourage you the faithful to reach out to our priests, deacons and ministers as well as to one another in all possible ways including phone calls, text messages and social media to encourage each other in our faith. Feel free to reach out to any clergy for help when needed for they are ready to serve you.”