Absa Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mumba Kalifungwa as Managing Director for Absa Bank Uganda effective April,1, 2020.

Kalifunwa replaces Nazim Mahmood, who has held the position on an interim basis since July 2019, leading the organisation through a historic brand transition to Absa.

Kalifungwa has held various positions within the Group, most recently he served as Chief Financial Officer for Absa Bank Botswana Limited since 2015. Prior to that, he was the Chief Financial Officer for our operations in Zambia.

“Absa has a clear imperative to operate as a truly African bank with global scalability, while prioritising purposeful continental collaboration. We have no doubt that Mumba’s experience across several African markets, deep knowledge of the bank, as well as his demonstrated strategic and operational vision will be invaluable as Absa firms its position on the continent,” said Absa Uganda interim Board Chairman, Nadine Byarugaba.

“As Absa Bank Uganda, we have recently been through a historic and exciting brand and name change journey. We welcome Mumba to the organization; we are looking forward to working with him and the wider leadership team as we continue to drive our business for growth in Uganda. ”

According to Saviour Chibiya, the Regional Managing Director for Absa Regional Operations, Kalifungwa’s addition will help boost the bank,

“Absa Group strives at creating diverse and representative leadership teams across the business. We value global and cross-geographical exposure as much as we value the understanding of the local market. We will benefit from Mr Kalifungwa’s experience across several African markets, deep knowledge of the bank and his demonstrated strategic and operational vision as we continue to drive our growth strategy in Uganda,” he said.

Kalifungwa is a Chartered Accountant and seasoned organisational leader having over 24 years post-qualifying experience across banking, public and private sectors.

He is currently a fellow of; the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA).

He also holds an MBA from Herriot Watt University, Scotland and has attended various senior leadership development programs over the years.