Cabinet is considering a proposal to shut down public institutions including schools countryside as one of the ways of stemming the spread of coronavirus, insider sources have told The Nile Post.

Although no case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Uganda so far, we have been told that President Museveni, according to those close to him, believes that the country should take tough mitigation measures before disaster strikes.

Sources have told us that Museveni spoke with Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, shortly after the Kenyan president had ordered that schools be closed in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in Kenya.

It is not clear what the two discussed however today morning, the president summoned an emergency meeting where it is believed that a discussion regarding the possible closure of public institutions such as schools is top of the agenda.

Sources also told us that the schools are likely to be closed for a month as they monitor the situation. The measure, according to sources, will take immediate effect.

By the time of writing the cabinet meeting was still going ahead.

President Museveni is expected to make the announcement in his address to the country today that schools and churches should temporarily close down.

Museveni yesterday met religious leaders under the Inter-Religious Council at State House Entebbe to brief them about the measures that

According to Pastor Joseph Sserwadda who attended the meeting, Museveni reportedly told them that he had taken a decision to close institutions like schools and churches to avert a catastrophe in the event that coronavirus strikes.

“I was preparing for lunch hour programme when I received a call that President Museveni wanted to meet us. He told us that that they had agreed that schools will be closed starting tomorrow (March 19). I should not have been telling you this but ven today (March 18) , we were not supposed to have this service,” Sserwadda told a congregation at his Victory Christian Church during a lunch hour session today.