Jumia customers will enjoy discounts of up to 70% off on tech products following the launch of Tech Week Campaign’.

The campaign will run from 16th to the 27th March.

“Our customers asked us for deals beyond mobile phones and in return we widened our tech product assortment for our customers,” said Uganda CEO Ron Kawamara.

“This campaign caters for everyone whether you are a gamer who needs the latest video game, a student who needs a laptop, phone enthusiast, homemaker into appliances, or a sports junkie who wants that large screen TV, this tech week has more than 10,000 deals ready for you,” he added.

Customers can look forward to exciting deals on some of their favourite tech brands like Samsung, Nokia, Tecno, Hisense, Iphone as well as new brands like Pixel and MeWe.

Some of the deals lined up are: the Tecno F1 at Shs 183,000 Pixel 32” TV at Shs 398,000 and an HP laptop at Shs 850,000.

38% of Ugandans have access to the internet, a number that points to an increased adoption and understanding of online platforms and technology as well.

GeoPoll highlighted the shift towards online platforms revealing that 76% of Ugandan online shoppers chose Jumia to make their online purchases. Most shopped items on online platforms were electronics and fashion.

“We continue to witness uptake in tech categories like computing and appliances on our platform. It’s these reasons that led us to create a more inclusive tech centred campaign this year.” added Ron Kawamara.

The Jumia Tech Week will keep with the promises Jumia offers in all campaigns, nationwide delivery across the country & express delivery in Kampala.

Customers will also be able to purchase insurance for their tech products with Liberty insurance partnership. This insurance will cover device protection from theft, accidental damage and more.

To take part in tech week, customers can download the app here Or can call 0323 001 380 to place an order.