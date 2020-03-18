By Sandra Namawejje

The Minister of State for Higher Education Dr. J.C Muyingo hosted the second annual higher education conference 2020.

The conference was themed Higher Education and Private Engagement:Preparing Uganda’s Human Capital for the 4th Industrial Revolution. The conversations focused on the exploring knowledge on how to educate youth and providing necessary hands on equipment before they leave higher learning.

The National Council for Higher Education mooted the conference to carry out an e-survey on the level of preparedness of universities to implement the usage of practical skills that will be needed by the students.

Many participants observed that many students leave university without the skills they need to do a good job because universities are poorly staffed and ill equipped to pass on the knowledge. Universities are especially deficient in facilities to pass on practical skills.

This was emphasized by Dr Muyingo, “Most universities don’t have enough lecturers to impart this knowledge onto the students that join the university institutions, in addition to lacking the equipment. Students can’t study without both of them.”

He revealed that government has worked hard to improve the capabilities of the education institutions atboth the primary and secondary school levels.

Muyingo also took the opportunity to urge all educators to pass on the knowledge that, “The Coronavirus is deadly. Please take all precautions.”

He said that they are waiting for the government to advise on how schools should meet the Coronavirus outbreak challenge.

He furthermore said that students in schools should also be used as agents to spread the message especially the ones that leave school every day to go home and communicate the information of corona virus.