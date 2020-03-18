Former Security Minister Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde has been arraigned before City Hall Magistrate’s court and charged with unlawful possession of firearms. Court has remanded him to Luzira until March 30.

“Retired Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde on the 5th day of March 2020 at Impala Avenue Kololo in the Kampala district had in his possession a modified AK 47 rifle without a valid firearm certificate,”the prosecutor told court.

He was also accused of unlawfully holding a star pistol without a valid firearm certificate.

The former spymaster was also accused of treason over his comments he made while appearing on NBS TV.