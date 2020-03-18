The Uganda Prisons Services spokesperson, Frank Baine is one of the biggest beneficiaries in the latest promotions in the institutions responsible for prisoners in the country.

The latest changes have seen over 100 officers promoted to different ranks.

“Under article 172(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, section 10(c) of the Prisons Act, 2006 and on the advice of the Prisons Authority…,” reads in part, a document by the Commissioner General of Prisons.

Consequently, Baine has been promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Prisons.

Article 216(1) of the Ugandan Constitution stipulates that there shall be a Commissioner of Prisons and a Deputy Commissioner of Prisons appointed by the President with approval of parliament.

The article further says that the Commissioner or the Deputy Commissioner of Prisons may be removed by the President.

In the latest changes, a number of officers have been appointed on accelerated promotion whereas others have been directly promoted to different ranks in the Uganda Prisons Service.

The transfers have affected officers at the ranks of Superintendent, Commissioner, Director, Assistant Commissioner, Senior Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Prisons.

“Promotions to the rank of Director of Prisons and Commissioner of Prisons take effect from February 28,2020 whereas promotions to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Prisons, Senior Superintendent of Prisons, and Assistant Superintendent of Prisons take effect from February 13,” reads in part the document signed by Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, the Commissioner General of Prisons.