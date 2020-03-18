The Police Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye has warned police officers against engaging in acts that taint the force’s image.

Kasingye made the remarks on Tuesday while traversing the Rwenzori region as part of the police rectification campaign.

“Avoid any acts of human rights violations like detention beyond 48 hours. District Police Commanders should ensure all corrupt officers don’t have any place in the police force because these are the things that taint the force’s image,”Kasingye told the police officers.

“Corruption, bribery, negligence of duty and gun misuse are the other acts that the police top management will not tolerate in the force.”

The Chief Political Commissar urged police officers on team work and coordination as the only way to effectively serve members of the public.

He urged senior officers to instill discipline and also mentor and counsel their juniors and other officers under their supervision, command and control.

Police has in the past been in the public eye over a number of incidents which have seen its image tainted by actions of officers.

The law and enforcement body has seen come under scrutiny over the same but since being appointed as the Inspector General of Police in 2018, John Martins Okoth Ochola has embarked on ensuring the tainted image of the force is rectified.

Consequently, the force introduced the rectification campaign in which the Chief Political Commissar moves around different parts of the country to listen to challenges officers face while carrying out their work, give a way forward and boost their morale.

The rectification campaign is also aimed at seeing how in improve interaction between police officers and the local communities aimed at building an effective and accountable force to the community.