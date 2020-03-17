House of Prayer Ministries church power couple of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and Wife Susan Makula Bugingo has revealed the brand new Range Rover sport was a gift from a friend of theirs, which they also have chosen to gift to another person.

The couple made the revelation during their official introduction to the congregation.

According to Bugingo, the Range Rover was a gift from one of the people who appreciate his work, but the expenses on taxes and registration would prove so high for them, so the Makula advised they give the car away.

“I thank my wife, she is not selfish. When I asked her about the car, she advised it was too expensive and that we should give it away. The car was a gift first of all, and the taxes would cost us a lot of money,” Bugingo said.

Bugingo claimed that when they thought about how much money they needed to fundraise for the construction of the church, it was not a wise move to ship the Shs350m Range Rover to Uganda and commit to paying taxes for registering it.

“We agreed that the gift has no price, but its price becomes a gift to another person. So in the next two weeks, those people we gave this gift will bring it to Uganda,” Bugingo claimed.

The couple claims they donated the car to a music group called New Chapter.