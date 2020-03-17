Social media users have lashed out at Speaker Rebecca Kadaga after she told MPs yesterday that a US scientist had invented a spray which instantly kills coronavirus and that the scientist would co-produced it with Uganda.

On Monday, March 17, 2020, Kadaga told parliament that Prof. Sarfaraz K. Niazi, an advisor to the United States Congress and Government had teamed up with a Ugandan biochemist from Busoga Mathias Magoola to come up with the spray.

Kadaga said that the spray was to be produced at DEI Group in Luzira, Kampala and will be the first product that instantly kills the virus.

A video of the professor and Magoola meeting with the President and Kadaga has since gone viral on several social media platforms.

Her comments have attracted a backlash given that coronavirus has no known cure. Neither do all known viruses including HIV/AIDS. Some viruses have vaccines.

Scientists in the US and Europe have predicted that it will take up to a year to develop a vaccine for coronavirus that is why Ugandans on social media seem to have mocked Kadaga over her claims.

“Doctors Aceng and Atwiine work with Ugandan researchers on solving big problems including Ebola and Malaria. I am sure they are doing the same on COVID-19. It is mockery to these hardworking men and women for you to pick a joker from streets and assemble him before the Head of State,” one user stated.

“I am worried for my fellow Ugandans, America has a number of growing cases but Uganda has non. It is shocking that an American is in Uganda to produce treatment for a country with no cases,” another user said.

With the country at the threat of coronavirus although yet to confirm a case according to the Ministry of Health, some have asked on if the said professor was quarantined for the required 14 days.

“There is need to know how this man got into the country, whether he was also quarantined for 14 days,” Thomas Dumba, an immigration lawyer based in the United Kingdom said.

The Nile Post has done a background check on Prof. Sarfaraz and it is ot mentioned anywhere that he invented a cure that can that heal the coronavirus. Trials for a similar vaccine in the United States are only expected to start in April in this year.

When contacted, the Ministry of Health said that they were unaware of the spray or treatment.

The Ministry said that like all vaccines, it will have to first undergo rigorous testing for approval from relevant authorities in an event that it is produced.