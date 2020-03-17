The State House in Entebbe has canceled accreditation of journalists for President Museveni’s national address on coronavirus over coronavirus fears.

The address was scheduled to happen on Wednesday and according to Lindah Nabusayi a senior press secretary, the canceling is to help combat the risk of a possible spread of the virus.

Nabusayi said that the address will be limited to only members of the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) who will relay the footage to other media houses from Entebbe.

“There will be no access to any other media to State House. We were advised by the relevant health officials against the meeting,” Nabusayi said.

Uganda, according to the Ministry of Health has no confirmed case of the coronavirus although 19 cases have been confirmed in the East African region with neighbors Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, DRC, and South Sudan all with confirmed cases.

The ministry came up with a number of measures including screening at all border points, advising against mass gatherings among other steps taken to ensure Uganda remains virus-free.