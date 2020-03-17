President Yoweri Museveni has this afternoon welcomed back ardent people power movement supporter Nabasa Rogers to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“ I welcome Nabasa back and all the other young people who had detached themselves from the movement,” Museveni said.

During the meeting held in State House Entebbe, President Museveni said that it is true there are genuine reasons affecting the youth, especially in Kampala mainly due to the laziness of some NRM leaders not identifying with people at the grassroots.

He, however, faulted the youth especially in Kampala who have used their electoral mandate to vote the opposition MPs who do not represent them well in as far as development is concerned.

President Museveni called on the youth to shun violence and disruptive politics and instead use the progress in infrastructure and the growing economy put in place by the NRM government to foster development in their areas and country at large.

Nabasa Rogers commonly known as Nabasa Ronnie on Facebook and other social media platforms denounced the ‘People Power political movement in western Uganda and pledged his full support towards the NRM party and President Museveni.

“So my brothers and sisters and everyone who has remained in people power I am coming back to tell you that together we can develop this country instead of dividing ourselves” Nabasa noted.

Nabasa said that after several discussions with President Museveni, he decided to come back and work with the NRM saying that what Ugandans want is development, not violence and intimidation and killing each other as People Power want to believe.