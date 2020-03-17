Next Media Services will offer five of its viewers a fully funded scholarship in Bachelor’s degree in Journalism at Victoria University

This was revealed during a joint presser between Next Media Services and Victoria University in which the media company also offered 25 of its staff scholarships at the university.

The presser was held at Next Media offices.

According to the Chief Strategy Officer Next Media Services, Joseph Kigozi, the partnership will go a long way in retooling staff and rewarding viewers so that their lives can be uplifted.

“This partnership means a lot because we believe Victoria University has done a tremendous job in making sure young people access quality education at an affordable rate. When it comes to education, Victoria University is our partner,” Kigozi said.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to any of the Next Media brands which include NBS TV, Next Radio, Sanyuka TV, Nilepost and Salam TV for more information about how to win a scholarship.

Krishna Sharma, the Vice Chancellor Victoria University thanked Next Media for its vision which has changed the media landscape.

He said: “We need to shape today’s journalists by providing them with new-age responsible journalism skills. We are starting with the Journalism degree but have a wide range of programs. We as well have partial scholarships available.”

He called upon Ugandans to apply for health and business-related courses which are taught at a cheaper cost at Victoria University.

Krishna said they will unveil several scholarships with the aim of boosting affordable education.