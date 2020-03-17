President Museveni will Wednesday evening make a public address on Coronavirus and the means Uganda has out in place to combat the pandemic should it be confirmed in the country.

Uganda is already sandwiched with neighboring countries; Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, and DRC registering cases of coronavirus.

Museveni, according to his handlers will make an address publicly on the pandemic at State House Entebbe on Wednesday.

The address will be televised live on all NBS TV.

According to sources inside State House, the President will most likely make pronouncements on schools and other places of mass gathering.

“It is most likely we may have few mass gatherings stopped and schools ordered closed for the time being. However, anything is expected, the president is not to be scooped,” the source said.

Already, some schools have advised parents to stay away from visitations for an indefinite period, while others have called off inter-school competitions and social events.

Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa have all closed schools, while Rwanda has banned church services and mass until a specific time when it is safe.

Notwithstanding, Uganda has not recorded a single case of coronavirus with the last two patients; one at Royal Complex in downtown Kampala and another in Kanungu testing negative.

Results from the suspected case from Kanungu who presented with signs and symptoms similar to #COVIDー19 have tested NEGATIVE at the @UVRIug. As of today, Uganda has NO case of #COVIDー19 @JaneRuth_Aceng @DianaAtwine — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) March 16, 2020