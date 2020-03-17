The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has rubbished Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s scientist Prof. Sarfaraz K. Niazi, who ridiculously claimed that he had invented a vaccine for the coronavirus.

In a statement issued today, the UMA President Dr Richard Idro said that the SARS-COV-2 )9 which causes COVID19) is a new strain of coronavirus which was only discovered three months ago and to date, it has no single medicine that cure it.

Dr Idro goes ahead to say that Kadaga’s scientist is a quack whose intention is to divert the population from known and effective preventive measures.

“We express particular displeasure about the quack cadre scientists who desire to misinform the leadership of our country. From what we understand, whatever was purported as a treatment, cure or vaccine is actually a disinfectant meant for external body use,” Dr Idro said.

Kadaga informed MPs yesterday that Sarfaraz had invented a spray that can kill coronavirus and that he was willing to donate the patent to Uganda.

However many people immediately rubbished the claims because there is no known cure or vaccine for the coronavirus.

Dr Idro added that it is very unlikely that the same disinfectant has been approved by the United States of America where the said professor comes from.

“Why would the US give the patent of a potential cure to the country with no single case when it has several thousand cases?” he asked.

The UMA re-affirmed that for any medicine to be deployed in Uganda, it should have undergone rigorous testing for safety and efficacy by highly trained persons, which was not done with the purported coronavirus vaccine.

“There is a minimum of four stages for this research.

First, the medicine is tested in animals usually mice or rats in what we call animal studies. If it emerges safe and can do what it is meant to do, then the first human study or Phase 1 Clinical Trial is conducted in a handful of adult young men under extremely controlled conditions,”

UMA said that in Uganda, the only competent authority that can give permission for of the entry and use of medicines in the country is the National Drug Authority.

“To our knowledge not any such testing, scrutiny or oversight of the medicine the speaker talked about has been undertaken by the National Drug Authority,” UMA added.

On Monday, Kadaga told MPs that the professor had invented the spray that “instantly kills coronavirus” and it was to be produced in two weeks.