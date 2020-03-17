Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye has said that he anticipates a landslide victory in the race for the NRM National Youth League Chairperson seat.

Big Eye expressed his interest in the position currently held by Gaddafi Nassur. He (Big Eye) is expecting to battle crime preventer association chairman Blaise Kamugisha.

However, Big Eye insists the race is his to lose, claiming that a 98 per cent landslide is within reach.

“My chances of winning are 98% so far depending on the consultations which I am doing and the positive responses coming from party members and leaders,” Big Eye bragged.

According to Big Eye, the decision to offer himself for the office was built on the basis of calls from different youth in the party and the country, who saw him as a candidate who would channel their issues rightly.

“I did not just decide; I was requested by my fellow youth themselves. If elected I will do what has not been done to improve their standards and they will have full access on whatever belongs to them.”

Big Eye says he is ready to be the chairperson and he is determined to return the youth trust when take over the office.

“I will be working on many things. Wait for my manifesto,” he said.

“I have all the requirements academically to contest for this position,” he added.