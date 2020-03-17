Following the reported outbreak of Coronavirus in the neighboring countries of Kenya, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Budaka district health department headed by Dr. Erisa Mulwani has banned with immediate effect hugging, kissing and handshakes so as to reduce the likely spread of the virus in case it hits the country.

The ban was announced Monday, March 16th,2020 as the district leadership convened to constitute its Coronavirus Taskforce during the meeting held at the district health boardroom.

‘’As of now corona virus is not in Uganda but our neighbors have it, so it’s better for us to be prepared earlier enough to handle it as we always emphasis that prevention is better than cure,’’ Dr Mulwani said.

The meeting was attended by the officers in charge of the health facilities across the district.

They resolved to form three three teams; the Surveillance team, headed by Dr. John Wogaboga in-charge Budaka health center, Clinical team headed by Masaba of Sapir health centre and the Prevention team led by Victoria Namugwere, the district health educator.

The meeting resolved the following;-

Urgently mobilize protective gear such as gumboots, gloves, masks and purchase of Coronavirus scanners,

All health facility to put in place hand washing facilities for both medics and patients

The district leadership to come up with talking points to sensitize the communities on radios,

Printing of the signs and symptoms of the virus in the local language and pinned on notice boards.

During the meeting it was also agreed that Nansanga health centre in Nansanga sub-county that had previously been used as an isolation and treatment facility for Cholera patients become the isolation and treatment facility for suspected Coronavirus cases.

The District Health Office (DHO) pledged to petition the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health for the supplies.

Budaka district has 16 health facilities spread across the district with 226 health workers out of the required 271.