Businessman, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia today presented his credentials to the minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Kutesa, officially becoming the first honorary Consul of the Republic of Nepal to Uganda.

After presenting his credentials, the tycoon opened the Nepalese Consulate at his Crane Chambers in Kampala and started work.

The launch of the consulate was attended by H.E Jhabindra Aryal , Ambassador E&P, Embassy of Nepal, Cairo Egypt.

The successful businessman was appointed consul to Nepal last month by Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the Nepalese president. He will now carry the title of ambassador.

This website has also learnt that a formal ceremony will take place next month in Kampala as the South Asian landlocked country opens its first consulate in Uganda.

The move is aimed at strengthening economic and political ties between the two countries.

Nepal now joins a host of many other countries that have opened up consulates in Uganda in the past few years including Gambia, Malaysia and Slovenia among others.

Israel, which was one of the first countries to open an embassy in Uganda a few years ago promised to reopen it after it was closed by then-president Idi Amin and following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month, the same was emphasized.