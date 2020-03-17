Five new contracts have been signed for infrastructural development at Bukalasa Agricultural College, Kaberamaido Technical Institute, Rwentanga Farm Institute and Ssese Farm Institute. Over Ugx 22 billion will be invested in improving facilities at these institutions.

Subsequently, site handovers at Kaberamaido Technical Institute took place on 13th March 2020, Rwentanga Farm Institute-Mbarara on 18th March 2020 and Ssese Farm Institute in Kalangala on 19th March 2020.

The over 100-year old Bukalasa Agricultural College will recieve a State of the Art Library at the College, a Layer Barn, a Broiler Barn, a Pullet Barn, a Piggery Unit, a Zero Grazing Structure, and a feed Mill.

Under construction will also be a Milk Processing House, Toilets and a Laundry House as well as Generator House for the College. Some of the current infrastructures will be demolished, a few, especially the classrooms will be refurbished.

This will be achieved at a cost of overUgx 18.3 billion.These works are expected to be complete and ready for commissioning and handover to the College within the next nine months.

Kaberamaido Technical Institute will recieve a spray race, feed mill, milk processing house and a milking parlour at 4.9 billion, Rwentanga Farm Institute-Mbarara will acquire a Library at 3.2billion while Ssese Farm Institute in Kalangala will gain a Zero Grazing Unit, Milking House and Milk Processing Unit at about 4.9 billion. All these will be completed within 6 months.

All these developments are taking place at the Uganda Skills Developement Project (USDP).