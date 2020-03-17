Uganda is set to construct a regional market at Mutukula border post that will encourage trade with its Tanzanian neighbour.

Speaking to the media a head of ground breaking that will be held next week, Lauben Ssengendo, the manager for the project, highlighted that the project will be funded by South African based Digitech Energy Company Limited.

Ssengendo says one of the key aims of the market will be to foster trade and involve more youth in entrepreneurial activity.

Madinah Nanyombi, the executive secretary to the market, advised all communities around Mutukula border post to add value to their commodities so that they can compete on the international market.

The regional market will be at Kasanvu village , towards the border.

Kyotera local government offered a lease of 200 acres to Rural United small business association (Rumba).

The project will cost more than 1trillion.