Tanzania Ports Authority has assured importers and exporters of efficient port operations, fast discharge and loading vessels as well as security.

The Tanzania Revenue Authority has greatly modernized its systems through simplification and harmonization of procedures to ensure risks for traders are minimized.

Addressing journalists recently, Ms Jennifer Mwijukye, CEO and managing director of Kampala-based UniFreight, revealed imports through Tanzanian ports would pick up once “major improvements” were made in clearing goods at the shortest time possible at Dar es Salaam Port.

With all these undertakings, Ugandan traders have reason to exploit the second door to import and export their goods through the Dar-es- Salam (Central-Corridor) again.

This route is also less congested with capacity for expansion. The Tanzanian government recently revealed it would also upgrade the central railway line and roads and improve and maintain joint border post operations and repair of the wagon ferries.

On managing risk for traders, the Tanzanian route is equipped with an electronic tracking system that monitors goods 24/7 and enables traders to track progress of their goods in an average of 4 days to deliver cargo from Dar-es-Salam to Kampala.