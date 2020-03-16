More than 100 officials from various motorsport clubs were trained in safety measures of rally driving during a one-week training organized by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) and sponsored by Victoria University.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Victoria University on Sunday to award certificates to participants, Dipu Ruparelia, the new FMU President said those trained should use the new skills acquired from the training to improve the sport.

“By training more people, we are actually building capacity; more people will get into safety, time Marshalling and at the end of the day we hope they share that knowledge they got from our FI instructor and use it to make the coming event better,” Dipu said.

He thanked Victoria University for the generous sponsorship.

“Our sponsors Victoria University want to work with us and we hope to make things better going forward,” he said.

The awarding of certificates was carried out by FMU boss Dipu Ruparelia, Naiya Ruparelia and Dr. Khrishna Sharma from Victoria University.