The first recorded Ugandan national to test positive for coronavirus since the outbreak in China has been identified in Rwanda, their Ministry of Health confirmed.

The Ugandan national was part of the four additional virus cases to be identified on Sunday which brought Rwanda’s total confirmed cases to five having confirmed their index case on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

In a statement accessed by Nile Post, the Rwanda Ministry of Health identified the Ugandan as a “22 year old man with Ugandan nationality who arrived in Rwanda from London on 15 March 2020.”

The other three cases included a 34 year old Rwandan man who arrived from South Sudan on 6 March, 2020, His brother, a 36 year old Rwandan who arrived from Fiji via USA and Qatar on 8 March 2020 and a 30 year old Rwandan man in Kigali with no recent travel history.

The ministry of Health also announced that all the confirmed cases are stable and receiving treatment in isolation from other patients.

They said that they were tracing contacts for further containment of the virus.

Rwanda on Saturday had announced that all religious activities were to be carried out from home, placing a temporary ban on places of worship, gatherings and advised employers to guide on their employees on how they can work at home where possible.

Rwanda became the second East African country to confirm a case after Kenya.

Uganda remains with no confirmed case of the coronavirus as per the Ministry of Health at the time of writing this report.

Elsewhere, coronavirus that start in the Hubei Province, Wuhan city in China has so far spread to over 100 countries with 169,373 cases worldwide and over 6,475 deaths as of March 16,2020.