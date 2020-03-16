Police has defended its decision to put handcuffs on former Security Minister,Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde.

A photo of the former spymaster seated with cuffs made rounds on social media over the weekend attracting debate from members of the public.

Commenting on the same during the Monday press briefing, police spokesperson,Fred Enanga said the retired general had earlier been violent during his arrest.

“He was violent and aggressive. In one incident, he shoved and pushed a senior police officer,”Enanga said

“We also took into consideration his military background and because he is a trained officer, we feared he could have gotten access to a weapon and harm those involved in the search at his home.”

The police mouthpiece said they could not take chances while dealing with a well trained army officer.

Police also confirmed that Tumukunde had collapsed and rushed to Nakasero hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Enanga however said the sickness saw their investigations stall because they wanted to carry out a search at the former spymaster’s home but he was not present.

The controversial former spymaster was arrested on Thursday evening from his home in Kololo before he wrote a statement at CID headquarters in Kibuli and later detained at the Special Investigations Division in Kireka where he spent the night.

In a statement on Friday morning, Enanga said Tumukunde is facing treason charges related to his statements made while appearing on several media platforms.

“The arrest follows his utterances in a series of radio and television interviews, which seek to foster hatred that might lead to inter-community violence, fomenting and glorifying violence in general,”Enanga said.

While appearing on NBS television last week,Tumukunde said he would support the Kigali establishment to overthrow Museveni’s government.

According to the police, this tantamounts to treason and he must answer these charges.

“He in addition, calls on the support of a neighboring country to support him in removing the current leadership with or without the ballot.He is therefore, being charged under Sections 23 (2) b and 23 (3) b, of the Penal code Act, which deals with instigating persons to invade the Republic of Uganda and inciting any persons to make a mutinous assembly.”

The police spokesperson on Monday said said Tumukunde’s file will soon be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for perusal and advice.

[