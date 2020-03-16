Police in Kira has arrested a 21 year old man for burning three churches.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Reagan John Ngobi was arrested after three Catholic and born again churches were burnt .

“St Noah Catholic Church Kasokoso was set ablaze where books,Bibles, alter wine, curtains and plastic chairs all valued at Shs1.5 million were put on fire with intent to burn the whole church but fire did not spread further,”Owoyesigyire said.

“Liberty Church of Christ International for Born Agains and God’s tour promising church were also burnt.”

He noted that investigations found out that the suspect would gain entry into the churches by breaking through windows,collect the property together,pour petrol and later set them ablaze.

Arrest

According to Owoyesigyire, on Monday morning, the suspect handed himself over to police brandishing three new knives.

“During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he had burnt these churches because of anger arising from the fact that churches preach prosperity but he has remained poor,” the police publicist said.

“He said this situation motivated him to buy two litres of petrol and one for paraffin which he used to burn church property with intent to burn the churches completely to ashes.”

He insisted that the suspect had wanted to burn the churches to ashes but his plan was not successful.

“He said he was holding knives for self defence in case anyone attacked him while carrying out his mission. We shall profile him to know his background and previous crime record.”