Maj General Kasirye Ggwanga has said that he will campaign for the re-election of President Museveni as long as both of them as still alive.

Ggwanga was speaking to NBS TV during an exclusive interview on Monday morning, at his home.

According to Ggwanga, most of those competing with president Museveni do not deserve any respect because they intend to spoil what has been done by the NRA for the last 30 years.

He now claims that he has dedicated his life to seeing Museveni in power as long as both of them are still alive.

“I came with him(Museveni), I will leave with him. He knows what time we are all supposed to go,” Ggwanga told NBS TV.

On whether he will campaign for the candidacy of President Museveni in the upcoming 2021 general elections, Gwanga said: “Sure, I am going to use my machines, the tractors, those are the campaign machines now.”

“Oh yeah, we came together, we will go together. I did not come with any of these people you are talking about.”

“I wish Uganda the best after Museveni. I wish we could get someone who can make Uganda better than what Museveni has already done,” Ggwanga added.

He, however, claimed that Museveni will not go unless people change their attitude towards change.

“When you are always out there saying you are waiting for us to go then you come after our property, our children! No change your attitude first,” Ggwanga claimed.

Ggwanga also claimed that he is training People Power pressure group head Bobi Wine to take over Museveni in 2026.

“President Museveni made these very people who are challenging him. About Bobi Wine, I am training him to be the next president come 2026. For now, let him first [leave Museveni to lead],” he said.

Kasirye said that although Museveni’s time is running he will not take anyone who was a ‘toddler’ when the took overpower, such as Kyagulanyi, very seriously.

“From what you have seen and what we have done, do you think I am going to take anyone seriously who was a toddler by the time we took power? I do not have time to go telling President Museveni what has gone wrong. He knows what has gone wrong,” he said.